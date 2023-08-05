EC says completes preparations for general election







EC received few complaints against those two political parties are selected by the EC for registration. These complaints will be cleared through a public hearing.



Following the elections EC has also begun work on listing polling stations and sent list of all other equipment including ballot paper and transparent ballot box to the Finance Ministry for conducting elections in 300 constituencies. The election schedule would be announced in the last week of October or in the beginning of November 2023.

EC Secretary Jahangir Alam told to the Daily Observer that, "Before the release of the election schedule, we have completed all the preparations step by step for the 12th election. First of all we published updated voter list on March 2, 2023."



On the occasion of National Voter Day EC published updated voter list with 11,91,51,440 voters.



According to EC's fact sheet, a total of 58,64,430 new voters were enlisted in the country's voter list. Of the total voters, 6,04,45,724 are male and 5,87,04,879 are female.



According to EC, 837 transgender voters were incorporated under the identity of the third gender in the updated roll. The voter growth is 5.18 percent.



About boundary demarcation of Parliamentary Seats Jahangir Alam said, "The Election Commission has rearranged boundaries of 10 parliamentary constituencies. The rearranged constituencies are Pirojpur-1, Pirojpur-2, Cumilla-1, Cumilla-2, Faridpur-2, Faridpur-4, Gazipur-2, Gazipur-5, Noakhali-1, and Noakhali-2."



EC secretary also told the reporter, "Registration of new political parties is ongoing. We finally select two political parties Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) top register as political parties."



"EC received few written complaints against Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP). These complaints will be cleared through a public hearing," Jahangir Alam added.



The EC began the registration process for new parties in May 2022. A total of 93 political parties sought registration. Among applicants twelve political parties fulfilled the EC's primary requirements of the registration process. Finally two parties got nod for EC's registration as political parties.



Stating that the 12th General Election will be held in transparent ballot box by using ballot papers, Jahangir Alam said, "About 12 crore ballots will be required in this election. We have given the list of all the equipment we need to the Ministry of Finance. They will provide all the equipment including ballot papers and ballot boxes."



The Election Commission also has begun work on listing polling stations for the 12th parliamentary polls. The list of polling stations will be published after the announcement of the election schedule and 25 days before the polls.



EC secretary told, "We directed the deputy commissioners to finalise the list of polling stations by September 24. Letters were sent to senior district election officers and district election officers to take appropriate action in this regard."



"Besides, copies have been given to all deputy commissioners (DCs) and upazila nirbahi officers (UNO)," he added.



According to EC number of polling stations will be increased by 2000 in the 12th national election compared to the 11th national election. Around 42,000 polling stations will be set up nationwide for the 300 parliamentary seats for 12th general election.



