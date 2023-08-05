Dengue: 10 more deaths, 1,757 new cases in a day





Bangladesh has recorded another 1,757 dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the overall tally of infections since January to 61,473.



The death toll, which hit an all-time high of 283 on Thursday, increased further to 293 in the 24 hours to Friday morning, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services.





On Friday morning, 9,026 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 4,568 of them were in Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.



Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.



In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.



A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.



Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh. �bdnews24.com



