Test run of Matarbari power plant next month







Abul Kalam Azad, the executive director (project) of Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL) told the Daily Observer that sufficient quantity of coal is now being procured for the test commissioning.



"Another vessel carrying 63,500 tonnes of coal will arrive in Moheshkhali on May 27," Azad said.

Earlier OWUSU MARU bearing the flag of Panama, arrived at the jetty built for the Matarbari power plant on April 24, a 229 metres long ship with a 12.5 metres draft carrying 63000 metric tonnes coal to Matarbari power plant.



The ship arrived via Singapore with coal from Indonesia's Tarahan, which is the first ship to bring coal for a coal-fired power plant. The vessel has a capacity of 80000 tonnes.



However, the ship brought a total of 63000 tonnes of coal. The vessel successfully unloaded coal and left Matarbari jetty on May 7.



The same vessel will arriving in Moheshkhali on May 27, Chattogram Port sources said.



Besides, another vessel, YM ENDEAVOR, docked at the Matarbari Deep Sea Port jetty with 65,250 tonnes of coal on May 19.



The Hong Kong-flagged vessel, which is 228.99 metres long with a draft of 12.5 metres, was brought to the jetty through an artificial channel.



According to Chattogram Port, the vessel is likely to depart Moheshkhali on May 25.



These ships are brought to the jetty through an artificial channel which is 14.3 km long and 350 metres wide.

Azad said that the construction work of the coal power plant is almost over.



"Commercial production will start in this power plant from next December and 600MW electricity will be produced from the plant. Another 600 MW is expected to be added by March 2024," he said.



Two units of the plant will need 13,104 tonnes coal per day for generating electricity.



"With the storage of 60 days coal, the Power plant will go for generation at the end of the current year,' Azad said.



Meanwhile, the Coal Power Company had developed a jetty for the plant.



After the completion of the first jetty at the Matarbari coal power plant, the commercial cargo ship named Venus Triumph arrived on December 29 in 2020, paving the way for the transportation of various parts of the power plant by subsequent ships. The CPGCL is developing the project at a cost of Tk 51,854.88 crore.



"One unit having 600 MW power generation capacity will go for operation in January while the second unit will go for operation in July next year," Project Director said.



The power plant is being built adjacent to the sea, which will not be affected by cyclone or tide, as a-14-metre above sea level embankment was constructed and the power plant is located inside the dam keeping in mind the highest tide in Bangladesh at a height of 10 meters.



The Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant Project involves building a coal-fired power plant with the capacity of generating 1,200 MW of power and affiliated facilities over a period of seven years with the funding provided by JICA.



A loan agreement was signed between the government and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on June 16, 2014.



Under the deal, JICA will give Tk 43.921 crore as project support, while the remaining Tk 7.933 will be provided from the Bangladesh government and CPGCBL.



Japan's Sumitomo, Toshiba, and IHI are collaborating as a consortium to implement the project, with POSCO E&C subcontracted to construct the major part of the plant.



As part of its commitment to supporting the region's economy, POSCO E&C has employed some 4,000 local workers daily on average.



