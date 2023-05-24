Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US condemns BNP leader's instigative comment against PM

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

The US embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday said it condemns the use of any inflammatory language, intimidation, or threats of violence as a local BNP leader in Rajshahi recently threatened Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to "send to the graveyard".

"The U.S. Embassy condemns the use of any inflammatory language, intimidation, or threats of violence," the US Embassy's public affairs chief Sean J McIntosh told BSS on Tuesday.   

Sean J. McIntosh added that the US stands firmly against any attempts to incite violence, and "we reiterate our support for the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law".

The US Embassy comments came as the threat by BNP's Rajshahi district convener Abu Sayeed Chand sparked a nationwide protest demanding stern punitive actions against such perpetrators of violence.  
   
McIntosh said the US is committed to supporting Bangladesh in its pursuit of a stable, prosperous, and democratic future.  
"Political stability, peaceful coexistence, and respect for democratic principles are vital for any society to flourish," he added.  

On May 19, The BNP leader in a rally on Shibpur High School premises in Puthia, Rajshahi, publicly made the "death threat" to Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

Chand at the rally said, "We would not make anymore 27 or 10-point demand, just one point now is to send Sheikh Hasina to the graveyard."    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
High-level probe body formed over Jasmine's death
Test run of Matarbari power plant next month
US condemns BNP leader's instigative comment against PM
AL's 'peace rally' now 'protest rally' to thwart BNP conspiracy against country, AL, PM
'Awami League's stance shift is to incite clashes with BNP'  
KNF landmine blast kills day labourer, injures  another in Bandarban  
Be change makers: PM to Qatar Univ students
Removing WASA Chair is tantamount to 'shooting the messenger': TIB


Latest News
Taskin keen to make comeback in Afghanistan Test
Joint operation to prevent crime, violence in Rohingya camps soon: Home Minister
Man electrocuted in city
TIB condemns Wasa chairman’s removal
UN seeks $42.1 million as urgent support after cyclone Mocha in Bangladesh
13 killed in lightning strikes in six districts
Interbank dollar exchange rate hit another record high
Prof Arefin demands exemplary punishment against issuing death threat to PM
Mustafizur Rahman gets senior secretary status
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Most Read News
Bidding Adieu, to the Unstoppable Dreamer
Police-BNP clash at Dhanmondi
Tipu-Preeti murder: Accused Jitu's bail adjourned for 3 months
Niko graft case trial against Khaleda, 7 others begins
22 kg Pangash fish caught in Padma
Teenager killed, three injured in Sunamganj lightning
Be change makers: PM to Qatar University students
Mirza Abbas admitted to hospital with chest pain
Kuki-Chin National Army: A fierce regional threat in sight
BNP's march in Rajshahi: Police on strict position
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft