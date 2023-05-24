Video
Death In RAB Custody

High-level probe body formed over Jasmine's death

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet Division has formed a high-level probe committee led by its Secretary (Reform and Coordination) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan to investigate the incident of death of a Naogaon Land Office employee, Sultana Jasmine under the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) custody.

The probe body was given 15 working days to submit its probe report to the Cabinet Division, said Mahmudul Hossain Khan while talking to media.

He informed that a high official of Home Ministry will provide necessary secretarial support to the probe body.

An additional secretary to the Public Administration Ministry, an additional secretary to the Security Services Division under the Home Ministry, Senior District and Session Judge of Naogaon, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Naogaon, Civil Surgeon of Naogaon, Additional District Magistrate of Naogaon and an Additional Superintendent of Police of Naogaon will be its member.

Mahmudul Hossain said that they have given letters to the authorities concern to nominate their representatives for the probe body.

On March 22, Jasmine was arrested from Naogaon Sadar's Chandipur Union Land Office. She was an office assistant of the office. RAB arrested her bringing charge of fraudulence.

While undergoing treatment in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital ICU, she died.

When drawn attention of a High Court bench, it asked the Cabinet Division to form a high-power probe committee. Following the HC order, the probe body was formed.5



