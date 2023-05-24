High-level probe body formed over Jasmine's death







The probe body was given 15 working days to submit its probe report to the Cabinet Division, said Mahmudul Hossain Khan while talking to media.



He informed that a high official of Home Ministry will provide necessary secretarial support to the probe body.

An additional secretary to the Public Administration Ministry, an additional secretary to the Security Services Division under the Home Ministry, Senior District and Session Judge of Naogaon, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Naogaon, Civil Surgeon of Naogaon, Additional District Magistrate of Naogaon and an Additional Superintendent of Police of Naogaon will be its member.



Mahmudul Hossain said that they have given letters to the authorities concern to nominate their representatives for the probe body.



On March 22, Jasmine was arrested from Naogaon Sadar's Chandipur Union Land Office. She was an office assistant of the office. RAB arrested her bringing charge of fraudulence.



While undergoing treatment in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital ICU, she died.



