Number of pvt univs without VCs on rise        





Some 40 private universities of the country are running without vice-chancellors. The number is increasing year after year.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) says that even though the universities have been urged to appoint VCs but they are not complying. Besides, they keep the same person in the university for a long period of time by different tactics. UGC has become helpless to this strategy of those universities.

The information came in a report published on December 12, 2022 about private universities.

According to the report, there are currently 109 private universities in the country, among which 40 universities have kept the post of the highest administrative officer is vacant. Even, 21 of these universities have not had a vice-chancellor for a long time. In addition, in 18 universities, the tenure of the vice-chancellors has expired but no new vice-chancellors have been appointed. One vice-chancellor has resigned.

UGC said that despite repeated requests to appoint vice-chancellors, the universities are not appointing anyone to the post. Behind this is the attitude of the university trustees who want to maintain their authority. Due to the absence of vice-chancellors, many universities have not been able to organize any convocation.

When asked about this issues, UGC Director (Private University) Dr Omar Farooq said, we are repeatedly trying to fill the important vacant posts of private universities.

He further said if these posts are not filled, it will not be possible to manage a university well.

Universities that are running without vice-chancellors are:

Central Women's University, American International University Bangladesh, Gono University, The People's University, Bangladesh University, Premier University, Stamford University, City University, Green University, Shanta-Mariam University of Creative Technology, Eastern University, United International University, University of South Asia, Victoria University, Presidency University, University of Information Technology and Sciences, PrimeAsia University, Asa University, East Delta University, First Capital University of Bangladesh, Britannia University, Bangladesh University of Health Sciences, Chittagong Independent University, North Bengal International University, German University, CCN University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh Army University of Science and Technology, NPI University of Bangladesh, Northern University of Business and Technology, University of Creative Technology, Rupayan AKM Shamsujjoha University, ZNRF University of Management Sciences, Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah University, Shah Makhdoom Management University, Trust University, RTM Al-Kabir Technical University, Sheikh Hasina University of Science and Technology, Chittagong BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology and The University of Comilla.











