Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM likely to visit Japan in April

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit Japan in next April, which was earlier scheduled from November 29 to December 1 last year.
"The Prime Minister has preferred to visit Japan in April next as newly appointed Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori offered her to visit Japan in March or April during a courtesy call on her at the PM's official Ganabhaban residence on Wednesday," PM's Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam told a news briefing after the meeting.
He said that the Japanese ambassador told the PM that the visit could take place in March or April.
"The Prime Minister preferred April for her visit,"
Nazrul told the media.
During the meeting Sheikh Hasina thanked Japan for their cooperation in constructing the metro rail in Dhaka and hoped that Japan will continue its cooperation in building other lines of the metro rail. She said the metro rail has attracted huge public attention.
The Premier assured that a Japanese company will be given charge of the management of that terminal, Nazrul said.
The Prime Minister has sought Japanese investments in the Sabrang Tourism Special Economic Zone in Cox's Bazar alongside various sectors in Bangladesh in larger volume as Bangladesh offers the best investment facilities for foreign investors among the Asian countries.
The Sabrang tourism spot is dedicated only for the foreign tourists, she said inviting Japan for taking the charge of sea beach management of that economic zone.
Mentioning Bangladesh's geographical advantages, she said foreign investors can take the advantage of the huge market of 350 crore people surrounding Bangladesh.
Terming Japan as one of the best friends of Bangladesh since its Independence, she said, "Japan is close to the hearts of her and her family members."
The Premier in this connection said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited Japan in 1973 with his younger daughter Sheikh Rehana and youngest son Sheikh Russel.
Mentioning that Japan and Bangladesh has a long-standing relations, the Japanese envoy assured that he will work to take the bilateral relationship to the next level.
"Future relation will be strategic relation," he said.
He assured of extending all out cooperation from Japan to Bangladesh to materialise its aspiration of becoming a developed and prosperous country by 2041.
He said that he would work to strengthen the activities of Japan-Bangladesh framework for enhancing bilateral trade and commerce.
The Japanese envoy said he would work to bring more Japanese investment to Bangladesh alongside strengthening economic and trade relations between the countries.
About the Rohingya issue, he said that Bangladesh wants that Rohigyas would return to their homeland.
"Japan through bilateral and Asean forum will peruse the matter," he assured.
The envoy said his country will intensify humanitarian programme in Cox's Bazar and Bhabshanchar while the JICA is working with UNHCR to this end.
Some Japanese NGOs are entrusted with working in these areas, he added.
An agreement is expected to be signed to strengthen assistance between Narayanganj city and Naruto city in Japan, the envoy added.
Ambassador at Large M Ziauddin and PMO secretary Mohammad Salahuddin were present at the meeting.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scientists sound alarm as ocean temperatures hit record high
Police sue protesting kidney patients, arrest one
CU suspends 18 students over clashes, sabotage plot
HC refuses to hear Minni bail petition
BNP's anti-govt movement has failed: Quader
AL killing people to stay in power: Fakhrul
Mitu murder case ready for trial in Ctg court
First phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins tomorrow  


Latest News
Monwar Hossain made ambassador to Myanmar
Man found dead in Pabna
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Chuadanga records lowest temperature in country
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft