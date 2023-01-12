PM likely to visit Japan in April

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit Japan in next April, which was earlier scheduled from November 29 to December 1 last year.

"The Prime Minister has preferred to visit Japan in April next as newly appointed Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori offered her to visit Japan in March or April during a courtesy call on her at the PM's official Ganabhaban residence on Wednesday," PM's Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam told a news briefing after the meeting.

He said that the Japanese ambassador told the PM that the visit could take place in March or April.

"The Prime Minister preferred April for her visit,"

Nazrul told the media.

During the meeting Sheikh Hasina thanked Japan for their cooperation in constructing the metro rail in Dhaka and hoped that Japan will continue its cooperation in building other lines of the metro rail. She said the metro rail has attracted huge public attention.

The Premier assured that a Japanese company will be given charge of the management of that terminal, Nazrul said.

The Prime Minister has sought Japanese investments in the Sabrang Tourism Special Economic Zone in Cox's Bazar alongside various sectors in Bangladesh in larger volume as Bangladesh offers the best investment facilities for foreign investors among the Asian countries.

The Sabrang tourism spot is dedicated only for the foreign tourists, she said inviting Japan for taking the charge of sea beach management of that economic zone.

Mentioning Bangladesh's geographical advantages, she said foreign investors can take the advantage of the huge market of 350 crore people surrounding Bangladesh.

Terming Japan as one of the best friends of Bangladesh since its Independence, she said, "Japan is close to the hearts of her and her family members."

The Premier in this connection said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited Japan in 1973 with his younger daughter Sheikh Rehana and youngest son Sheikh Russel.

Mentioning that Japan and Bangladesh has a long-standing relations, the Japanese envoy assured that he will work to take the bilateral relationship to the next level.

"Future relation will be strategic relation," he said.

He assured of extending all out cooperation from Japan to Bangladesh to materialise its aspiration of becoming a developed and prosperous country by 2041.

He said that he would work to strengthen the activities of Japan-Bangladesh framework for enhancing bilateral trade and commerce.

The Japanese envoy said he would work to bring more Japanese investment to Bangladesh alongside strengthening economic and trade relations between the countries.

About the Rohingya issue, he said that Bangladesh wants that Rohigyas would return to their homeland.

"Japan through bilateral and Asean forum will peruse the matter," he assured.

The envoy said his country will intensify humanitarian programme in Cox's Bazar and Bhabshanchar while the JICA is working with UNHCR to this end.

Some Japanese NGOs are entrusted with working in these areas, he added.

An agreement is expected to be signed to strengthen assistance between Narayanganj city and Naruto city in Japan, the envoy added.

Ambassador at Large M Ziauddin and PMO secretary Mohammad Salahuddin were present at the meeting.











