Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:24 AM
US Asst Secy of State Lu due Jan 14

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will arrive here on January 14 to discuss on a range of priorities including labour, human rights, energy, trade, security cooperation and religious freedom.
During his visit to Dhaka, Lu is expected to meet with senior Bangladeshi officials and civil society leaders to discuss strengthening their bilateral relationship, said the US Department of State.
He will also discuss ways to expand economic engagement and hear their perspectives on labour and human rights
and civil society leaders to discuss strengthening their bilateral relationship.
He will also discuss ways to expand economic engagement and hear their perspectives on labour and human rights, said the US Department of State on Wednesday. He will travel to India and Bangladesh from January 12 to 15.
"We might have gaps or weaknesses somewhere and we have taken corrective actions when the friendly country raised such issues," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen earlier said referring to measures taken regarding the Digital Security Act (DSA).  
Bangladesh remains "constructive and very positive" to address any gaps and wants to develop a "much better relationship" with the United States, he said.  
Momen said Bangladesh and the US believe and pursue the same values and principles like democracy and respect for human rights.






« PreviousNext »

