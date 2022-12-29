

ISU publishes journal on ‘Business Development Studies’

ISU Vice Chancellor and Chief Editor of the Journal said, "Prestige and image of a university depends much on the publication of quality journals". He emphasized that ISU has been working on research with utmost importance and also added that teachers should read and write more to improve their skills, identify research problems and create something new by highlighting those through research, which will consequently contribute tohelp develop and change the society significantly. The Business Administr-ation Department of International Standard University (ISU) organized the publication ceremony of the first issue of their journal titled "ISU Journal of Business and Development Studies" on Tuesday at Mohakhali campus. ISU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan was present as the chief guest.ISU Vice Chancellor and Chief Editor of the Journal said, "Prestige and image of a university depends much on the publication of quality journals". He emphasized that ISU has been working on research with utmost importance and also added that teachers should read and write more to improve their skills, identify research problems and create something new by highlighting those through research, which will consequently contribute tohelp develop and change the society significantly.