Ctg getting Metro Rail soon

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 28: The Dhaka Transport Coordi-nation Authority (DTCA) has already received the ECNEC approval for conducting feasibility study for construction of Metro Rail Project in the port city, Chattogram.

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the project at a meeting held on November 22 last.

The DTCA authorised to conduct the implementation of the project will go for feasibility study for the "Transport Master Plan and Preliminary Feasibility Study for Urban Metro Rail Transit Construction of Chattogram Metropolitan Area" by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in the next month, DTCA sources told the Daily Observer.

The cost of the feasibility study has been estimated at Taka 70.63 crore.

DTCA sources said, on

December 8 last the government of Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea signed the Record of Discussion (RoD) and the Terms of Reference (ToR) to implement the "Transport Master Plan and Preliminary Feasibility Study for Urban Metro Rail Transit Construction of Chattogram Metropolitan Area".

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will provide $6 million to Bangladesh to implement the project.

Earlier, the KOICA expert team had studied the project along with the feasibility study conducted by the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) in March last.

The Public Private Partnership Authority of Bangladesh government had also reviewed the proposal presented by the South Korea's firm KOICA.

According to government sources, South Korea put up the proposal in a meeting of the joint PPP Authority platform in Seoul held on March 2 last.

According to PPP Authority sources, South Korean firm KOICA had agreed to construct the Metro rail project in Chattogram.

South Korea had earlier expressed interest in conducting a pre-feasibility study for the Metro Rail Project in Chattogram. The Korea International Cooperation Agency on February 7 offered $5 million donation for the study.

The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the construction of a metro rail network in Chattogram city following the development of the rapid connectivity in the capital Dhaka to facilitate an easier and quicker communication.

The Prime Minister directed the officials to take up the metro rail project that will connect the port city's Shah Amanat Airport with the Chattogram Railway Station after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, or ECNEC, on January 4 last.

She also asked the officials to think about taking the metro rail connectivity to other major cities as well.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) submitted a proposal for a detailed feasibility study to the ministry about a year back.

Basosthan Engineers and Consultants Limited proposed three MRT lines in the port city after conducting the first feasibility study in 2019.

It estimated the cost to set up 54 kilometres of overhead railway tracks and 47 stations at Tk 850 billion.

The proposed MRT routes extended from the airport to Kalurghat, City Gate to Shah Amanat Bridge, and from Oxygen to AK Khan via Firingibazar and Panchlaish.















