

Mother, son pass SSC exams in Pabna

The woman has been identified as Monjuara Khatun, wife of Abdur Rahim, a van driver.

Monjuara's education was disrupted due to getting married at an early age. She resumed her studies after some 20 years, while in the process of educating her two children. Family members credit her sheer willpower for her success in SSC exams.

Monjuara has obtained GPA 4.93 out of 5 from Shamima Jafar Fisheries Institute in the district's Tarash upazila, while her son Mehedi Hasan has received GPA 4.89 from the vocational department of Bhangura's BM School and College.

"I couldn't study much as my parents married me off 20 years ago, due to acute poverty. I was interested in education once again, seeing my children study. Without my husband's immense support, I couldn't have succeeded in SSC," said an ecstatic Monjuara. Monjuara added that she wants to study up to the degree level, but is unsure if she will be able to do so due to the economic condition of her family.

Monjuara's son Mehedi was proud of his mother's achievement, saying that there is no age for education.

Her husband Rahim was also overjoyed and affirmed that he will support Monjuara's education at any cost.

"Mehedi is a regular student of my institution. The news of him and his mother passing the SSC exams together is a very happy one," said Mofazzal Hossain, Principal of Khanmorich BM School and College.

Nahid Hasan Khan, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Bhangura, said that Monjuara's success story is important for the locality and will inspire a lot of women like her. -UNB















