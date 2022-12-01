Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Mother, son pass SSC exams in Pabna

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Mother, son pass SSC exams in Pabna

Mother, son pass SSC exams in Pabna

PABNA, Nov 30: A mother has passed 2022 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams alongside her son at Sultanpur village in Khanmorich union under Pabna's Bhangura upazila.
The woman has been identified as Monjuara Khatun, wife of Abdur Rahim, a van driver.
Monjuara's education was disrupted due to getting married at an early age. She resumed her studies after some 20 years, while in the process of educating her two children. Family members credit her sheer willpower for her success in SSC exams.
Monjuara has obtained GPA 4.93 out of 5 from Shamima Jafar Fisheries Institute in the district's Tarash upazila, while her son Mehedi Hasan has received GPA 4.89 from the vocational department of Bhangura's BM School and College.
"I couldn't study much as my parents married me off 20 years ago, due to acute poverty. I was interested in education once again, seeing my children study. Without my husband's immense support, I couldn't have succeeded in SSC," said an ecstatic Monjuara. Monjuara added that she wants to study up to the degree level, but is unsure if she will be able to do so due to the economic condition of her family.
Monjuara's son Mehedi was proud of his mother's achievement, saying that there is no age for education.
Her husband Rahim was also overjoyed and affirmed that he will support Monjuara's education at any cost.
"Mehedi is a regular student of my institution. The news of him and his mother passing the SSC exams together is a very happy one," said Mofazzal Hossain, Principal of Khanmorich BM School and College.
Nahid Hasan Khan, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Bhangura, said that Monjuara's success story is important for the locality and will inspire a lot of women like her.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gold worth over Tk 8.5cr seized in Chuadanga, Jhenaidah, one detained
DRU gets new EC body
A delegation of thirty members of the Council for Partnership on Rice Research in Asia
Mother, son pass SSC exams in Pabna
‘UIU Spartacus’ zonal rd champ
Ninth-grader ‘kills self’ in Barishal
Month-long Bijoy Mela begins in Ctg today
JSS activist gunned down in Rangamati


Latest News
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
Man murdered by 'younger brother'
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
JU butterfly fair at JU on Friday
Remittances to lower income countries ease in 2022: World Bank
Maradona would be 'super happy': Messi
India’s G20 agenda to be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, decisive: Modi
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Mexico defeat Saudi Arabia but fail to make World Cup last 16
Most Read News
Pulisic sinks Iran as USA advance in World Cup duel
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Tax return submission deadline extended till Dec 31
Tunisia out of World Cup despite shock win over much-changed France
Bike rider shot dead, another injured in Rangamati
PM reaffirms optimism to resolve Teesta water sharing issue with India
Woman killed in Nilphamari road mishap
4th vaccine dose for elderly, pregnant women recommended
45th BCS circular published; applications open Dec 10
PM directs to carry out Bangabandhu Memorial Trust activities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft