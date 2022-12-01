‘UIU Spartacus’ zonal rd champ



The United International University (UIU) Spartacus team members pose after becoming zonal round champion in the International Robowar in association with Techfest IIT. photo: observer

The top universities of Bangladesh such as BUET, SUST, NSU, BRAC, AUST, IUB, AIUB, DIU, DUET, IIUC, USTC and other universities participated in the event, was organized by IUBAT Robotics Club.

UIU team members are: Atikur Rahman, Ismail Hossain, SakibulHasan, JinedinJidan and Zulfikar Ali Sakib.

The team will join to the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), India with their developed 'UIU Spartacus' (Robowar60 KG) to proudly represent the university and Bangladesh in the upcoming international final of Techfest-2022 on December 16-18.

A total of 8 teams of Robowar will join the international event in India.













