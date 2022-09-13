HSC exams set to begin from November 6

The Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education under the Ministry of Education on Monday published the schedule of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations of this year.

According to the schedule

published on the website of the education board, this year's HSC exams will begin from November 6 and theoretical exams will end on December 13.

The practical exams will start on December 15 and will end on December 22, it added.

Earlier on July 31, 2022, the routine of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams scheduled to begin on September 15, was published. The practical exams of SSC were scheduled for October 10 to 15.

On June 17 this year, the government postponed this year's SSC and equivalent exams for an indefinite period owing to the worsening flood situations in the country including Sylhet region.

The exams of SSC were set to begin on June 19 and end on July 6. It was delayed by about four months due to Covid 19 pandemic. Usually, SSC exams take place in February.

Dhaka Education Board Chairman Tapan Kumar Sarkar, also chief of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, said earlier that due to delay of SSC exams, they would need to delay the HSC exam which was scheduled to begin on August 22.

A total of 20.21 lakh students are expected to sit for the SSC exams and around 14 lakhs students are expected to appear for the HSC exams this year.

Due to the pandemic, the exams will be held on a short syllabus and for fewer marks than usual. The duration of the exams was also curtailed at two hours from three usual hours, according to the schedule.