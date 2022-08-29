Joint forces operation to stop criminal activities in Rohingya camps soon

The government has decided to conduct joint operation comprising the forces of Army, Police and other law enforcement agencies to stop criminal activities in the Rohingya camps of Cox's Bazar.

Same time, forces of Army would be deployed in the Rohingya camps along with other law enforcement agencies if necessary to stop drugs smuggling, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said while briefing media after a meeting held in his ministry conference room at Secretariat on Sunday.

The regular meeting of the "National Committee on Coordination and Management of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals and Law and Order" was held at the ministry with the Minister in the chair.

The decisions were taken amid the increasing trend of criminal activities in the Rohingya camps.

"We hope that Rohingya repatriation will begin soon as the government's efforts to repatriate them are still on," he hoped.

Kamal said, "Mobile phones of the Rohingyas will be tracked so that they cannot commit any illegal activities."

The minister said, "We have secret information that the drugs are coming from neighbouring country Myanmar. For this, joint forces will begin strict drives soon at the camps to stop criminal activities and drug smuggling in the camps."

"There is bloodshed in the camps for no reasons. Drugs and terrorism are on the rise. Intelligence activities will be increased to stop them. Therefore, it has been decided that along with the regular forces, the Army can conduct raids at any time," he added.

He said that the army, Border Guard Bangladesh, Rapid Action Battalion, Ansar, Armed Police Battalion, and Police will jointly conduct operations inside and outside the camp based on specific information based on the need and reality.

"Many people in the camps use Myanmar SIMs. Necessary measures are being taken so that no crime can be committed through using of mobile phones in the camps. Those will be brought under surveillance. The SIM of the domestic mobile operator should be used. Who is using SIMs of which operators will be monitored," he added.

He also informed that assurances were given by various countries including the USA to shelter the Rohingya citizens. The issue is also being looked into.

Several fire incidents were taken place in the camps of Cox's Bazar. The authorities have been working to find out the reasons of fire incidents. Same time, initiative is on to enhance the capacity to prevent such incidents, he said, adding, "Installation of watch tower surrounding the camps are almost completed. Construction of walkways for patrolling is also almost completed. Fulltime monitoring will be on."

Regarding birth control of the Rohingyas, Kamal said that the authorities have been taking comprehensive measures to control the birth rates in the camps including providing materials and advises.












