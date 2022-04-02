Nat'l moon sighting committee to sit today

The National Moon Sighting Committee will sit on Saturday to ascertain the commencement of holy Ramadan, the lunar month of self-purification through fasting and abstinence.

The meeting will be held in the conference room of the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office in the capital around 6:30pm after Maghrib prayers.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque will preside over the meeting.

People, if they see the moon anywhere in the country, have been requested to inform the committee by dialing telephone

numbers 02-223381725, 02-41050912, 02-41050916, and 02-41050917 or faxing - 02-223383397 and 02-9555951. -UNB













