Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 2:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Nat'l moon sighting committee to sit today

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

The National Moon Sighting Committee will sit on Saturday to ascertain the commencement of holy Ramadan, the lunar month of self-purification through fasting and abstinence.
The meeting will be held in the conference room of the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office in the capital around 6:30pm after Maghrib prayers.
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque will preside over the meeting.
People, if they see the moon anywhere in the country, have been requested to inform the committee by dialing telephone
numbers 02-223381725, 02-41050912, 02-41050916, and 02-41050917 or faxing - 02-223383397 and 02-9555951.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests over economic crisis
Tiger census in Sunderban to begin this month
Myanmar junta's political prisoners since coup now number 10,000
Nat'l moon sighting committee to sit today
Ukraine strike on Russian territory as talks resume
Elocutionist Hasan Arif passes away
About Tk 97b loss every year, says an estimate
Police arrest man with firearm


Latest News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
NSU student Meem's death: Covered van driver, helper detained
NSU student's death: Covered van driver, helper brought to Dhaka
First audio recorded on Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Worker dies falling off city flyover
Harmer puts Bangladesh in serious trouble in 1st Test
Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
White House rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy'
Ukraine accused of attack on oil depot in Russia
BNP united under leadership of Khaleda, Tarique, says Fakhrul
Most Read News
Asian markets fall further and oil extends steep losses
BB sets banking hours for Ramadan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
As the days are getting hotter during this sultry summer season
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Man held with firearms in Jashore
Bangladesh reports 81 new Covid cases, no death
Spiritual and scientific benefits of Ramadan
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft