

Dr Azizul new BAEC chairman

Prior to that, he was the Member (Planning) of the organisation. Dr Azizul Haque joined the commission on April 23 in 1989 as Scientific Officer.

Hailing from Tetiyar Char village in Chhatak upazila of Sunamganj District, Dr Azizul completed his Graduation (1984) and Post Graduation (1985) from Chittagong University in Chemistry.

He also worked as director of Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology and was involved with producing radioisotopes which benefited the patients of nuclear medicine. Azizul started his career in the commission in 1989 as a scientific officer, said a release. He obtained his masters in radiochemistry at Kanazawa University in Japan and also did his PhD at the same university.















