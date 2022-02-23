Video
No C-19 test needed to travel to India, UAE: CAAB

Published : Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

As the governments of India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have withdrawn their restrictions, there will not be necessary of Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test for Covid-19 at the airports before six hours for travelling the two countries from Bangladesh.
As a result, Bangladeshi travellers to the countries wouldn't need to test before six hours at the airports, a press release of the Civil Aviation Authority Bangladesh (CAAB) said.
The press release signed by CAAB Chairman M
Mafidur Rahman said that the compulsion of RT-PCR test was withdrawn from Tuesday morning.
As the Covid 19 infection rate started declining in the countries and most travellers have already been vaccinated, the decision of RT-PCR test was given.
With the decision of the CAAB, the sufferings of the travellers to the countries would be reduced.
The decision of mandatory RT-PCR test at the airports was given earlier while the Covid 19 infection rate started increasing uncontrollably across the world. In this situation, the government had to install new RT PCR machines at the airports to lessen the sufferings of the people.
But, most people had to enter the airports before at least 8 hours to ensure RT- PCR tests for travelling.



