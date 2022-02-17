Prof Qumrul new UAP VC



Prof Qumrul Ahsan has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Asia Pacific (UAP). He joined the university on Monday (February 14 2022,) after the President Abdul Hamid authorized his appointment for next four years, says a press release.Before joining UAP, he was the Professor of Mechanical and Production Engineering Department at the Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST).Previously, Prof Ahsan held the position of Professor of the University of Teknikal Malaysia (UTeM).