DMP arrests 51 for selling drugs

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 51 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am on Wednesday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6am on February 15, according to a DMP release. In separate anti-drug raids, police seized drugs from their possessions.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 50 grams and 22 puria (Small Packet) of heroin, 10.640 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 5,529 pieces and 800 grams of contraband yaba tablets, 20 bottle of phensidyle and 20 drug injections from their possession, the release added. -BSS