Curtain falls on DITF

The country has received export orders worth Tk.138 crore via the 26th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair.

Also, the government has earned Tk1.5 crore in vat from the month-long fair that ended on Monday.

The disclosure was made at the closing ceremony of the fair held at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal, on the outskirts of the capital.

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, FBCCI President Jashim Uddin and Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh were present at the event.

It was disclosed that the fair sold products worth Tk 40 crore.

Earlier on January 1, the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) kicked off after a one-year gap amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This year the commerce ministry did not extend the time for the fair due to rising Covid-19 infections across the country.

The trade fair was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of stalls at this year's fair was half that of other years. There were 23 pavilions, 27 mini pavilions, 162 stalls and 15 food stalls of different categories.

Textile and Jute Minister said the country's trade and overall economy was moving fast. Due to the visionary direction and decision of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the trade and economy of the country is active in the Covid-19 situation. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman realized that it was not possible to improve our trade and economy under Pakistan.

Commerce Minister said that this year's trade fair ended in a very unfavorable environment. The government has taken all possible steps to increase the country's exports. Then as an LDC country we will not have many trade facilities. We have to compete and move forward. Then you have to sign PTA or FTA and take advantage of trade. This year we are working with four countries to sign this trade agreement.

The participants were awarded medals in 12 categories for 42, 10 officials of different departments and 26 organizations for their special contribution in the fair.












