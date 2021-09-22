Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 5:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Taliban sack CEO of Afghan cricket board

Published : Wednesday, 22 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

KABUL, SEPT 21: The Taliban have sacked the head of Afghanistan's cricket board, replacing him with a member of the feared Haqqani network, responsible for some of the worst attacks in the country's history.
Hamid Shinwari posted on his Facebook page on Monday that he has been removed on the orders of senior Haqqani officials, a branch of the Taliban.
"Anas Haqqani visited the cricket board and told me very clearly that my job as the (chief) executive officer was over," Shinwari wrote on his Facebook page.
Anas Haqqani is a senior Taliban official and the younger brother of Afghanistan's new interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.
Shinwari's post, seen by AFP, was later not visible, with the page apparently deactivated.
In the Pashto language post, Shinwari said he had asked for a formal order but did not receive it.  "I was elected to the Cricket Board's executive section after a transparent process, but I did not understand the reason for my dismissal," Shinwari said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neville impressed with Beckham son debut
Napoli continue perfect start at Udinese to move top of Serie A
Allegri says Juve's match at Spezia a 'relegation six-pointer'
Chelsea's Alonso to stop taking the knee
Injured Messi ruled out of midweek action with PSG
Koeman defends direct approach after Barca held by Granada
Taliban sack CEO of Afghan cricket board
Extra security for NZ women's cricketers in Britain


Latest News
BGMEA requests home minister to end transport strike on urgent basis
Papon wants a keenly-contested BCB election
Preparations on for PEC examinations: Zakir
Naimul Abrar's death: Rule issued asking to compensate Tk 100cr
UN chief urges US-China dialogue, warns of divisions
Palestinian state best way to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden
Savings certificate interest rates lowered
Two trains on same track, passengers escape unhurt
HC bench embarrassed to hear Zafrullah's writ petition
Order on Jhuman Das' bail plea on Thursday
Most Read News
UN and international peace: An assessment
Fake army officer held
Afghanistan: No emirate for women
Abul Kalam being lifted onto a vehicle for taking to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital
Associate organizations of political parties create concerns
Take bold steps to fight climate change impact
Infant drowns in Ctg
Govt to allow three oil-fired quick rental power plants
Banks of Karnaphuli fall to grabbers’ grips again
National Youth Handball get inaugurated
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft