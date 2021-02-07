Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Root hits double ton as England reach 555-8

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Joe Root celebrates his double-ton. photo: BCCI

Joe Root celebrates his double-ton. photo: BCCI

CHENNAI, FEB 6: Joe Root scored 218 to become the first player to hit a double century in his 100th Test as England stormed past 550 in the opening Test against India on Saturday.
The captain, who resumed on his overnight 128, hit a big six to pass 200 before departing in the final session in Chennai.
Indian bowlers came back with four wickets in the evening session to check England's surge. The tourists ended the second day on 555 for eight. Dom Bess (28) and Jack Leach (6) were batting.
Root, who expertly kept India's spinners at bay in his 377 ball marathon, extended his golden run that followed match-winning scores of 228 and 186 against Sri Lanka in Tests last month. He has now hit five Test double centuries.
His remarkable feat came after a quickfire 82 from Ben Stokes. The pair put on 124 for the fourth wicket on a pitch made for batting.
"Root's in incredible form. To play like that in alien conditions is incredible," Stokes said.
"It's a bit frightening when you're at the other end and he makes it look so easy," he said of his captain.
Left-hander Stokes hit his 23rd Test half-century -- with 10 fours and three sixes -- before falling to Shahbaz Nadeem's left-arm spin.
Root and Ollie Pope then got going to frustrate the Indian bowlers before Ravichandran Ashwin broke through.
Ashwin trapped Pope lbw for 34 and Nadeem got Root's prized scalp with a delivery that straightened up to hit the batsman's pad.
Root reviewed the call but replays showed the ball would have hit leg stump. India skipper Virat Kohli shook hands with his opposite number as he walked back to the pavilion.
Jos Buttler, playing his 50th Test, tried to take on the bowling with a few attacking shots but Sharma bowled him.
Sharma struck again next ball to bowl Jofra Archer for nought. Sharma reached 299 Test wickets in his 98th match.
Bess, who was dropped on 19 as Rohit Sharma spilled an easy chance at mid-wicket off Washington Sundar, and Leach, took the team to the close, adding 30 more runs.
Paceman Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwin and Nadeem have also claimed two wickets each after England elected to bat first on Friday.
England and India will play four Tests in the series.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena says elusive 24th major weighs heavily
Bayern head for Qatar with 10-point Bundesliga lead after Hertha win
Dias makes case for ManC defence as Liverpool struggle
Medvedev, Rublev lead Russia into ATP Cup final against Italy
Root hits double ton as England reach 555-8
Tennis star Osaka slams 'ignorant' sexist comments by Tokyo Olympics chief
South African spinners push Pakistan in second Test tussle
One ton brings four records for Mominul


Latest News
Mayor candidate 'picked up' in Madaripur, police station besieged
Shakib listed at highest base price for IPL auction
Tomorrow’s first hour will be decisive in determining Test’s result: Cornwall
Domingo laments lack of Test matches for Bangladesh
Iran to start Covid vaccinations within week: Rouhani
Indian farmers block highways nationwide
Bangladesh to gain new commercial facilities post-LDC graduation: FBCCI
Blinken presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in first call
3 Indians held in Ctg for 'involvement in cricket betting'
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Most Read News
Stop the inequality virus!
3 killed in truck-covered van collision
Medical college admission test April 2
Darwar-e-shayeeri
Train services of Sylhet restored after 29hrs
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft