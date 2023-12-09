Video
Death anniv

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Observer desk

Death anniv

Death anniv

Today is the 3rd death anniversary of Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf, former vice Chairman of BNP and a former minister who died of Covid-19 on December 09.

To mark the day Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf Smriti Parishad will organise a Doa Mahfil at Faridpur Muslim Mission orphanage and special prayers will be held at the grave at Moyez Manjil in Faridpur.

Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf joined BNP in 1979 and was elected as MP from Faridpur-3 Constituency in the Second, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth Parliamentary elections.

Kamal Yusuf joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by President Ziaur Rahman after the Party's formation in 1979.




