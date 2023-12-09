Conspiracy is being hatched to create troubles on Human Rights Day: Hasan

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 8: Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said conspiracy is being hatched to create a troublesome situation on the Human Rights Day on December 10.He was addressing a cheque distribution ceremony of Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust at S Rahman Hall of Chattogram Press Club on Friday afternoon.Hasan said human right has now become a tool of "business" for some countries as they try to suppress some countries in the name of human rights.Innocent people are being killed through petrol-bomb attacks but those who always issue statement on so-called human rights violation remain silent on that issue, he added.Sometimes these people become vocal in favor of some terrorists as well but they don't raise voice against the terrorists who are killing people, he said.The information minister said there are some human rights organizations in the world which only do business over the matter.These businessmen of human rights do not protest the killing of hundreds of innocent people, including women and children in Palestine, but they talk about human rights in Bangladesh, he added.The biggest violation of human rights occurred in Bangladesh on August 15, 1975 through the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members, he mentioned.After the assassination, an indemnity ordinance was issued under Ziaur Rahman's leadership and it was later turned into an act to stop the path to bring the killers to justice, he said.Hasan further said the second greatest violation of human rights took place in 1977 when army and air force officers were killed without any trial and even verdict of death sentence came after the execution of death penalty by hanging officers. �BSS