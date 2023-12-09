Begum Rokeya Day today

Begum Rokeya Day will be observed today to commemorate the contribution of Begum Rokeya, a pioneer of Bengali women's education and a social reformer for ensuring equal rights for women and men.In observance of the day, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has taken programmes, including awarding 'Begum Rokeys Padak' to five women for their outstanding contributions to empowering women in the country.President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday issued separate messages, paying respect to the memory of Begum Rokeya for her contribution to the spread of education for women.Both the President and the Prime Minister congratulated the five women on receiving "Begum Rokeya Padak 2023".In his message, President Mohammed Shahabuddin said: "I welcome the initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs to celebrate 'Begum Rokeya Day 2023' and confer 'Begum Rokeya Padak'." �BSS