Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 December, 2023, 11:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Begum Rokeya Day today

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

Begum Rokeya Day will be observed today to commemorate the contribution of Begum Rokeya, a pioneer of Bengali women's education and a social reformer for ensuring equal rights for women and men.

In observance of the day, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has taken programmes, including awarding 'Begum Rokeys Padak' to five women for their outstanding contributions to empowering women in the country.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday issued separate messages, paying respect to the memory of Begum Rokeya for her contribution to the spread of education for women.

Both the President and the Prime Minister congratulated the five women on receiving "Begum Rokeya Padak 2023".

In his message, President Mohammed Shahabuddin said: "I welcome the initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs to celebrate 'Begum Rokeya Day 2023' and confer 'Begum Rokeya Padak'."     �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


30-year-old man’s body recovered in Jashore
JU students demand justice for Rubel, Selfie Paribahan route permit to be revoked
74 pc university admission seekers suffer from depression: Study
4 services of rapid digitization under MyGov platform launched
Land Secy urges to protect two-crop land to ensure food security
Conspiracy is being hatched to create troubles on Human Rights Day: Hasan
Death anniv
Begum Rokeya Day today


Latest News
PM confers Begum Rokeya Padak 2023 on 5 noted women
Dhaka’s air quality 3rd worst in the world this morning
At least 310 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip in 24 hrs
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
It was not right to publish letter sent to UN in mass media: FM
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Hamas brutality can't justify 'collective punishment' of Palestinians: UN chief
Putin confirms he will run for president of Russia
Most Read News
13 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
New curriculum a shield for combating future
18 arrested for cheating in primary teacher recruitment test
Medical admission test to be held Feb 9
Awami League not worried about United States’ sanctions: Quader
New Zealand bowled out with 8-run lead
McTominay double delivers big ManU win over Chelsea
Gold worth Tk 35cr seized at Sylhet airport, 4 held
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Day-2 of Mirpur Test washed away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft