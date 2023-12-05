Video
Home City News

Fanfare Gala with star cricketers set to take place

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Observer Desk

Fanfare, the country's first social commerce platform, organized a grand quiz contest titled 'Bruvana Presents Guess and Win' to celebrate the Cricket World Cup-2023.
The contest saw the participation of nearly 500,000 individuals, and 500 winners are set to be honoured at a prize distribution event scheduled today (December 5) at the Shilpakala Academy. The top 5 winners will receive prizes such as a motorbike, TV, fridge, tablet, and an action camera.
The awards will be presented by former Bangladesh national cricket team captain Habibul Bashar Sumon and former women cricketer Jahanara Alam.
The event will be attended by key figures from the contest's sponsors, including title sponsor Bruvana, powered by sponsor Suzuki Motors, wardrobe partner Noir, and co-sponsors Chartered Life Insurance and Infinity Construction. Media partners for the event include DBC News, Daily Kal Bela, Hal Fashion, The Daily Observer, and Radio Dhoni.



