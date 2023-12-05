Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 December, 2023, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Palestine envoy calls on Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the people who only see the killings of Palestinians silently have lost ethical rights of talking about the human rights issue.

"I think that the people have lost their ethical rights who are taking side of Israeli forces instead of Palestine and remain silent over the killing of innocent people including women and children," he told reporters at his office at secretariat here after a meeting with Palestine Ambassador in Dhaka Yousef S Y Ramadan.

The minister hoped that all including the US and the Europeans would hear the screams of Palestinians and a complete ceasefire will come into force there immediately to prevail peace in Palestine.

Dr Hasan said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was in favour of Palestinians and will in favour of them in future also. She talked in favour of Palestine in the UN General Assembly and called a special discussion in the Jatiya Sangsad in protest against the killings in Gaza, he said.

Hasain said, in the meeting with Palestine envoy he reiterated Bangladesh's pledge to stand beside the Palestinians and against the killing of Israeli forces. We think that the problem can only be solved through the establishment of an independent sovereign Palestinian state, he said.

Hasan Mahmud said the ambassador extended thanks for continued supports of the Premier and her government to Palestinians.

Ambassador Ramadan urged the journalists to publish real reports on Gaza instead of copying full reports of western media.     �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Seminar on uses of technology in agricultural sector held at JU
Climate change blamed for increasing dengue, vector-borne diseases
BCL holds human chain protesting truck driver’s assistant killing in Khagrachhari
Fanfare Gala with star cricketers set to take place
Palestine envoy calls on Hasan
Dengue: 2 more die; 682 hospitalised in a day
BD offers quality education at affordable cost
LGED engineer dead, UNO among 3 injured in Panchagarh car crash


Latest News
Inflation eased to 9.49pc in November
Man commits suicide jumping before moving train in Tangail
Woman commits suicide setting fire on herself
Israel, Palestine accuse each other of 'genocide' at UN
UP member hacked to death in Barishal
Quader to talk over 14-party issue Tuesday
RU staff found dead in Rajshahi
AL is not worried about voter turnout in polls: Quader
15 BNP men jailed in 2 sabotage cases
PM orders restoration of rivers, canals in capital, adjoining areas
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Govt officials can't contest polls within 3yrs of retirement
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Rule issued over shackles of opposition leader at hospital
Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi for being absent from hearing
Nipun Roy gets anticipatory bail in 8 cases
Creative teaching must to prep students for better future
2 buses set on fire in Ctg, helper suffers burn wounds
BNP, allies call another 48-hour blockade from Wednesday
Launching of Climate Disaster Fund at COP28 a great achievement
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft