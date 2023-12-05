Palestine envoy calls on Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the people who only see the killings of Palestinians silently have lost ethical rights of talking about the human rights issue."I think that the people have lost their ethical rights who are taking side of Israeli forces instead of Palestine and remain silent over the killing of innocent people including women and children," he told reporters at his office at secretariat here after a meeting with Palestine Ambassador in Dhaka Yousef S Y Ramadan.The minister hoped that all including the US and the Europeans would hear the screams of Palestinians and a complete ceasefire will come into force there immediately to prevail peace in Palestine.Dr Hasan said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was in favour of Palestinians and will in favour of them in future also. She talked in favour of Palestine in the UN General Assembly and called a special discussion in the Jatiya Sangsad in protest against the killings in Gaza, he said.Hasain said, in the meeting with Palestine envoy he reiterated Bangladesh's pledge to stand beside the Palestinians and against the killing of Israeli forces. We think that the problem can only be solved through the establishment of an independent sovereign Palestinian state, he said.Hasan Mahmud said the ambassador extended thanks for continued supports of the Premier and her government to Palestinians.Ambassador Ramadan urged the journalists to publish real reports on Gaza instead of copying full reports of western media. �BSS