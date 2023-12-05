BCL holds human chain protesting truck driver’s assistant killing in Khagrachhari

Hundreds and leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (DU), attending to a human chain called by the party's central unit, on Monday demanded to bring the arsonists involved in the truck driver's assistant killing in Khagrachhari into the book.The protest programme was organised at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University (DU) campus at noon.The student organisation demanded immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the perpetrators. BCL President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan led the event while DU branch President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon also addressed the programme, among others. They claimed that BNP-Jamaat set the bus on fire in the name of political programmes hampering daily lives of people."There is a lot of difference between a political party and a criminal gang, but what BNP-Jamaat is doing now, there is no difference between them and a criminal gang. In any civilized democratic country, there is no legal, social or cultural opportunity for such a political party to do politics," said Saddam Hussain.He added the BNP is trying to create an unstable environment in the country by politicizing over the dead bodies of workers through disrupting their journey when they are going to work. A truck driver's assistant, who was burnt in an arson attack in Khagrachari amid the BNP's anti-government protests before election, died in Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery while undergoing treatment on Saturday afternoon.Driver Ishak Mia, 28, who was also injured in the incident on Nov 27, said two unidentified arsonists vandalised and torched the truck after blocking the road.