Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 December, 2023, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BCL holds human chain protesting truck driver’s assistant killing in Khagrachhari

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
DU Correspondent

Hundreds and leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (DU), attending to a human chain called by the party's central unit, on Monday demanded to bring the arsonists involved in the truck driver's assistant killing in Khagrachhari into the book.
The protest programme was organised at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University (DU) campus at noon.
The student organisation demanded immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the perpetrators. BCL President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan led the event while DU branch President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon also addressed the programme, among others. They claimed that BNP-Jamaat set the bus on fire in the name of political programmes hampering daily lives of people.
"There is a lot of difference between a political party and a criminal gang, but what BNP-Jamaat is doing now, there is no difference between them and a criminal gang. In any civilized democratic country, there is no legal, social or cultural opportunity for such a political party to do politics," said Saddam Hussain.
He added the BNP is trying to create an unstable environment in the country by politicizing over the dead bodies of workers through disrupting their journey when they are going to work. A truck driver's assistant, who was burnt in an arson attack in Khagrachari amid the BNP's anti-government protests before election, died in Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery while undergoing treatment on Saturday afternoon.
Driver Ishak Mia, 28, who was also injured in the incident on Nov 27, said two unidentified arsonists vandalised and torched the truck after blocking the road.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Seminar on uses of technology in agricultural sector held at JU
Climate change blamed for increasing dengue, vector-borne diseases
BCL holds human chain protesting truck driver’s assistant killing in Khagrachhari
Fanfare Gala with star cricketers set to take place
Palestine envoy calls on Hasan
Dengue: 2 more die; 682 hospitalised in a day
BD offers quality education at affordable cost
LGED engineer dead, UNO among 3 injured in Panchagarh car crash


Latest News
Inflation eased to 9.49pc in November
Man commits suicide jumping before moving train in Tangail
Woman commits suicide setting fire on herself
Israel, Palestine accuse each other of 'genocide' at UN
UP member hacked to death in Barishal
Quader to talk over 14-party issue Tuesday
RU staff found dead in Rajshahi
AL is not worried about voter turnout in polls: Quader
15 BNP men jailed in 2 sabotage cases
PM orders restoration of rivers, canals in capital, adjoining areas
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Govt officials can't contest polls within 3yrs of retirement
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Rule issued over shackles of opposition leader at hospital
Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi for being absent from hearing
Nipun Roy gets anticipatory bail in 8 cases
Creative teaching must to prep students for better future
2 buses set on fire in Ctg, helper suffers burn wounds
BNP, allies call another 48-hour blockade from Wednesday
Launching of Climate Disaster Fund at COP28 a great achievement
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft