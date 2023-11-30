AL not to allow all dummy candidates to contest polls

Though ruling Awami League (AL) asked its party leaders and activists to contest as independent or dummy candidates, not all of them will be allowed to contest the election on January 7 randomly.Only selected persons will be allowed to contest by AL.Regarding the issue of independent or dummy candidate, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Wednesday that Awami League leaders and activists cannot run as independent candidates in the election unless approved by the party."Becoming an independent candidate randomly is not acceptable. As a party member, one must adhere to the party's decision," Quader said briefing reporters at AL President's Dhanmondi political office on Wednesday.Among others, Awami League Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and others were present.In response to a query about the nomination of alliance partners, he said, "Simply being an alliance partner won't guarantee a nomination. We are focusing on individuals who have popularity and support to win the election.""AL doesn't aim to exclude anyone from the election. BNP has willingly abstained from it. No external force prevented their participation," Quader said."Why BNP should not face restrictions due to its disruptive behaviour in obstructing elections and democratic processes?" Quader asked, adding that BNP is contradicting the constitutional norms by enforcing hartals, engaging in open confrontation with law enforcers and torturing people.On Monday (November 27), Awami League announced its decision to encourage independent, or 'dummy candidates', in the election to make it festive and competitive, and to increase voter turnout.Following the announcement, several Awami League MPs, denied nomination, declared their intention to contest as independent candidates. Also, many others, who were denied party tickets, have announced their independent candidacy.Some of them collected nomination forms from local returning office and began their election campaign.