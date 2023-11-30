BD could be target of US labour policy

The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington has affirmed that "Bangladesh could be a target of US trade measures such as penalties and visa restrictions over labour issues."Expressing concern over the latest US labour rights policy warrants, the Embassy sent a letter stating the issue should be prioritized by stakeholders.In the 20 November letter to Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Minister (Commerce) Md Selim Reza said there are reasons to believe Bangladesh may be targeted in the recently released US memorandum despite it appearing a global policy.Therefore, the "memorandum" signals Bangladesh could face measures on the "excuse of labour issues", the letter stated.It cited US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's 16 November remarks quoting Bangladesh's labour situation, along with the Acting Labour Secretary.As per the policy, US diplomats may interfere in domestic issues. It allows imposing sanctions, trade penalties or visa restrictions over perceived labour rights violations at the individual, firm or state level, the Embassy wrote.The political context makes the memorandum alarming. The US would use labour rights for political purposes in different ways, it said.The Embassy admitted Bangladesh could face trade measures over labour issues in the US.Meanwhile, Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh acknowledged receiving the letter but called it "normal communication" without elaborating.On 16 November, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the Presidential Memorandum on Advancing Worker Rights and Standards Globally. Violators of union and labour rights would be held accountable, he warned.The letter said the policy may encourage US diplomats to interfere in Bangladesh's internal issues. When Blinken announced it, protests rocked Bangladesh's $47 billion RMG sector over wage issues."As per the 'Memorandum', the US foreign mission would directly interact/deal with labour issues, the policy may encourage interested US diplomats/missions to interfere in many internal/domestic issues," the letter said.