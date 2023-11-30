Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 November, 2023, 1:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD could be target of US labour policy

US Mission alerts Commerce Ministry

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Diplomatic Correspondent



The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington has affirmed that "Bangladesh could be a target of US trade measures such as penalties and visa restrictions over labour issues."

Expressing concern over the latest US labour rights policy warrants, the Embassy sent a letter stating the issue should be prioritized by stakeholders.

In the 20 November letter to Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Minister (Commerce) Md Selim Reza said there are reasons to believe Bangladesh may be targeted in the recently released US memorandum despite it appearing a global policy.

Therefore, the "memorandum" signals Bangladesh could face measures on the "excuse of labour issues", the letter stated.

It cited US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's 16 November remarks quoting Bangladesh's labour situation, along with the Acting Labour Secretary.

As per the policy, US diplomats may interfere in domestic issues. It allows imposing sanctions, trade penalties or visa restrictions over perceived labour rights violations at the individual, firm or state level, the Embassy wrote.

The political context makes the memorandum alarming. The US would use labour rights for political purposes in different ways, it said.

The Embassy admitted Bangladesh could face trade measures over labour issues in the US.

Meanwhile, Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh acknowledged receiving the letter but called it "normal communication" without elaborating.

On 16 November, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the Presidential Memorandum on Advancing Worker Rights and Standards Globally. Violators of union and labour rights would be held accountable, he warned.

The letter said the policy may encourage US diplomats to interfere in Bangladesh's internal issues. When Blinken announced it, protests rocked Bangladesh's $47 billion RMG sector over wage issues.

"As per the 'Memorandum', the US foreign mission would directly interact/deal with labour issues, the policy may encourage interested US diplomats/missions to interfere in many internal/domestic issues," the letter said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


UAE to pump CO2 into rock as carbon capture debate rages
22 more BNP-Jamaat men convicted for breaking peace
Erdogan calls Netanyahu 'butcher of Gaza'
Judge Court grants bail to Shahjahan, rejects Altaf, Alal's prayers
20,326 arrested, 73,123 sued in 837 cases since Oct 28
DU students hold march for Palestine
Deadline for nomination submission expires today
Trinamool BNP names 230 candidates


Latest News
US sanctions financial network tied to Iranian oil sales
Panama's Supreme Court declares 20-year contract for Canadian copper mine unconstitutional
Bashful golden mole detected in South Africa after 87 years
Bus set on fire in city’s Sayedabad
National Income Tax Day tomorrow
Trinamool BNP announces candidates in 230 seats
Gold price hits record Tk 1.98 lakh a bhori
World wants to see participatory elections in Bangladesh: EU
Man gets life-term in Sylhet drug case
DU students’ demo for punishment of accused teacher
Most Read News
Petrol bombs thrown at tiles-laden truck, helper suffers burn wounds
24hr blockade starts with bus torch, 428 RAB patrol teams deployed
3 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Malaysia building collapse
Medical admission test likely to be held on Feb 2
Shackles used to chain convicts of heinous crimes: HC
12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Dholaipar
Cocktail exploded on Rajshahi court premise, one injured
Pickup van, truck torched in Sirajganj, N'ganj
Bangladesh fold for 310
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft