HSC, equivalent exam results today

The results of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations will be published today (Sunday). Education Minister Dipu Moni will officially announce the results at a press briefing at 11:00am on the day in the International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in Dhaka.Education Minister Dipu Moni along with the chairmen of all education boards of the country will hand over the copies of the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.More than 13.59 lakh examinees from all nine general education boards, a technical education board and Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board have appeared in the exams of HSC, HSC (Technical) and Aleem (equivalent to the HSC) that began on August 17 this year.Inter-Board Coordination Committee President Prof Tapan Kumar Sarker, also Chairman of Dhaka Education Board, told this correspondent that they have already completed the preparations for publishing the results. This year's results are also being published with 60 days of the examination. According to the Education Ministry, the examinees can get their results online or through SMS.To get the results under general boards through SMS, candidates have to type HSC, the first three letters of the board name, followed by the candidate's roll number and the year, and send it to 16222.For example, a candidate who sat for this year's exams under the Dhaka Board with a roll number of '123456' will have to send: HSC (space) Dha (space) 123456 (space) 2023 and send the SMS to 16222.Alternatively, the candidates can also get their results from http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd.They can download individual result sheets by entering roll and registration numbers.Educational institutions can also download their results from https://dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd/ by putting in the EIIN number of the institution, according to the instruction of the Ministry.