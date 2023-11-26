FS briefs ambassadors in Delhi about BD political situation

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said that the people of Bangladesh have been eagerly waiting to rejoice the election festival and take part in the democratic process to vote and elect the representatives of their choice."Election is a festival in Bangladesh as it is seen in many democratic countries, however, the people of Bangladesh have been eagerly waiting to rejoice this festival," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said on Friday in New Delhi while briefing ambassadors there.Masud briefed them about the recent political scenario and preparations of next general election to be held on January 7. A large number of ambassadors and diplomats attended the briefing session held at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, the Foreign Ministry said.He also briefed the ambassadors about Bangladesh's position on various geopolitical contemporary issues. During the briefing, he highlighted the recent socio-economic developments of Bangladesh for the last 15 years under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Foreign secretary is visiting New Delhi in connection with the Foreign Office Consultations between Bangladesh and India, which was held in the Hyderabad House on Friday.During the briefing session, the ambassadors were requested for the support of their respective governments for Bangladesh's candidature for the membership of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council under category 'C' for the term 2024-2025, elections to be held in London on December 1.He briefed the envoys about Bangladesh's recent socio-economic developments, continued stability and growing importance in the regional and global platforms and engagement with the issues of global concern, Foreign Secretary Masud urged the ambassadors to request their respective governments to consider opening diplomatic Missions in Dhaka. He assured them of Bangladesh Government's cooperation and assistance in facilitating the processThe foreign secretary highlighted the Foreign Policy priorities and dynamics of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.He said the Election Commission is committed to holding a free and fair election with participation of the voters in a festive atmosphere, he said.He also solicited their support to resolve the Rohingya crisis through ensuring their safe and sustainable repatriation for peace and stability of the region and beyond.The foreign secretary also responded to various questions raised by the concurrently accredited Ambassadors, the release said.