Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:40 AM
Home City News

10 DU students get Japan NEF Scholarship

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Ten meritorious students of various departments under the Faculty of Biological Sciences and the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences of Dhaka University (DU) have been awarded 'Nagao Natural Environment Foundation (NEF) Scholarship of Japan' for their outstanding academic results.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr A S M Maksud Kamal distributed scholarships among the students as chief guest at a function on Tuesday at the VC Lounge of the university.

Recipients of NEF Scholarship are - Nushrat Jahan Liza, Julfa Begum and Mst  Shila Akter (Botany), Muntahina Islam Payel (Zoology), Rukya Pervin Labani (Microbiology), Nirbachita Karim Rita and Samira Akter (Biochemistry and Molecular Biology), Salim Sadman Sadat and Mst Maseda Khatun (Fisheries) and Sadiatul Zannah (Oceanography).

DU Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed presided over the function while Dean of the Faculty of Biological Sciences Prof Dr AKM Mahbub Hasan, Dean of the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences Prof Dr Md Zillur Rahman, DU Representative of NEF Scholarship Committee Prof Dr Mohammad Zabed Hossain and chairman of various departments were present on this occasion.

Prof Maksud Kamal said climate change is a burning issue globally. The environment must be protected and maintained for the existence of the mankind.

The VC urged the students to play pioneering role to create awareness on environment among the people. Students have responsibilities to make our environment especially campus clean and tidy, he added.     �BSS



