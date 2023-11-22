21 crude bombs recovered from Benapole

BENAPOLE, Nov 21: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered 21 crude bombs from Bhoberber village under Benapole Land Port police station of Jashore district earlier on Tuesday.Major Mohammad Saqib Hossain of RAB-6 said they conducted a drive in the village inthe early hours of Tuesday after being tipped off that some bombs were stored there for carrying out subversive activities.Later, a total of 21 crude bombs, wrapped with tape and jute thread, were recovered from the bank of a pond, he said.Efforts are on to identify and arrest those involved, said the RAB official.The recovered bombs were handed over to Jashore's Benapole Port Police Station and Kotwali Model Police Station. �UNB