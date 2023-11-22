21 crude bombs recovered from Benapole

BENAPOLE, Nov 21: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered 21 crude bombs from Bhoberber village under Benapole Land Port police station of Jashore district earlier on Tuesday.
Major Mohammad Saqib Hossain of RAB-6 said they conducted a drive in the village inthe early hours of Tuesday after being tipped off that some bombs were stored there for carrying out subversive activities.
Later, a total of 21 crude bombs, wrapped with tape and jute thread, were recovered from the bank of a pond, he said.
Efforts are on to identify and arrest those involved, said the RAB official.
The recovered bombs were handed over to Jashore's Benapole Port Police Station and Kotwali Model Police Station. �UNB
