2 get life term for raping mother, daughter in Habiganj

HABIGANJ, Nov 21: A court in here on Tuesday sentenced two people to life term imprisonment over gang rape of a mother and her daughter in Chunarughat upazila of the district in 2020.Judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Mohammad Jahidul Haque pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon. The court also fined them Tk 1,00,000 each.The convicts are Shakil Ahmed, 22, son of Safiq Mia of Jivadharchhara village in Chunarughat upazila of the district, and Salauddin, 20, son of Husan Ali of the same village.According to the case details, at the night on October 2, 2020, the accused sneaked into the victim's house in Garamchari village of Chunarughat upazila and raped the mother and her daughter. �BSS