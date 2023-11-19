Thakurgaon starts getting poll flavour

The people in Thakurgaon, have started getting the flavour of election as the probable aspirants of different political parties are working to drum up support of voters and party leaders in their constituencies.They are also lobbying in the party's central offices to get nomination.In this situation, the voters in three constituencies are enjoying a festive atmosphere in the areas despite uncertainty about main opposition BNP's participation in the election.According to voters, the festive atmosphere would prevail if the all of the registered political parties participate and start election campaign.Despite uncertainties over BNP's participation in the election, the main opposition party will bag Tahkurgaon-1, if BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir contests from this seat.His main opponent from ruling Awami League is incumbent MP Ramesh Chandra Sen who had served as a water resources and food minister in AL government's tenure.Ramesh bagged the seat as Fakhrul did not contest.Ramesh was AL advisory council member in a previous committee.But, Ramesh is getting serious opposition from several other seekers of AL's nomination.Those, trying to seek AL's nomination include district AL General Secretary Dipak Kumar Roy, Sadar upazila Chairman Arunangshu Dutta Tito, also Sadar upazila AL President, and Sahedul Islam Sahed, son of former MP Khademul Islam.District AL President Muhammad Sadeque Qureshi, also former chairman of the district council (Zilla Parishad), was also trying to get nomination, but he died recently.According to party leaders, though they all are trying to get the ticket of the ruling party, the decision will be taken by party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Jatiya Party is also taking preparations to contest the election. If it participates in the election, its district general secretary Rajiur Reza Swapan Chowdhury would contest for the seat.Among other political parties, Workers' Party's district leader Imran Hossain Chowdhury, who was the main contestant against Ramesh Sen in the last election held in 2014, intends to contest from the seat.Regarding AL's position in this constituency, district AL's publicity and publication secretary Mostafizur Rahman Ripon, religious affairs secretary Bablur Rahman and social welfare secretary Nazrul Islam Swapan said AL workers are ready to work for any one, Sheikh Hasina nominates.District AL General Secretary Dipak Kumar Roy told the Daily Observer, Sadar Upazila Chairman Arunangshu Dutta Tito and Sahedul Islam Sahed, who is now deputy consul general in Dubai, UAE, will work for AL candidate whoever he is.Incumbent MP Ramesh Chandra Sen said that this is AL's seat. Since independence, BNP never got the seat except in 1991."AL will win the seat as the present government implemented huge development projects here," he said.District BNP President valiant freedom fighter Toimur Rahman said, Mirza Fakhrul is the guardian of the party and they are all with him, if the party contests the election.In Thakurgaon-2 (Baliadangi, Haripur and Ranishangkoil upazilas), incumbent MP Dabirul Islam or his elder son Mazharul Islam Sujan is likely to get AL's ticket, as no other AL leaders is seeking nomination.But, district AL vice president Probir Kumar Roy, AL joint secretary Mostak Alam Tulu, former upazila chairman Mohammad Ali, incumbent upazila chairman Ali Aslam Jewel and Ahsan Ullah Philipp, son of former AL leader Dabirul Islam, are also intending to contest from the seat.If BNP finally joins the election, Doctors' Association of Bangladesh (DAB) Secretary General Dr Abdus Salam, Baliadangi upazila BNP President Syed Alam, General Secretary Dr ATM Mahbubur Rahman and former BNP MP Julfikar Ali Mortuza Chowdhury will try to get nomination of BNP.Besides, district Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Maolana Abdul Hakim and central vice chairman of Jatiya Party Nurun Naher Begum will also contest the election.Regarding the issue of nomination, MP Dabirul Islam's son Mazharul Islam Sujan told this correspondent that his father is sick and he's working for his father. He or his father will seek nomination of the party."We will work to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whoever gets nomination, so that she can form the government for the fourth consecutive term," said Sujan.AL leader Probir Kumar Roy said he had sought nomination for last two terms and will continue to aspire for the party ticket for this year also. "I am sure that I can win the seat."DAB Secretary General Abdus Salam said, "I have tried to be with the local people taking the advantage of being a doctor. I am ready to contest the polls, if BNP joins the polls and nominates me as its candidate. If I get ticket, I hope I will win."Jatiya Party's Hafiz Uddin Ahmed was elected MP from Thakurgaon-3 seat after BNP MP Jahidul Islam who was elected in 2018, resigned.Ruling AL is ready to sacrifice the seat this year also as part of its election strategy for electoral alliance with other parties.If the grand alliance remains active and the allies of the alliance contest the election together, Hafiz Uddin will get the nomination.In Thakurgaon-3, (Pirganj upazila and Ranishangkoil's municipal area, Nekmarad, Hossaingaon, Lehemba, Bachore, Ratore and Nanduar unions), at least four aspirants of AL are trying to get nomination.They include, district AL vice president Imdadul Islam, also president of Pirganj upazila AL, Pirganj Upazila Chairman Akhtarul Islam, Pirganj upazila AL general secretary Rezwanul Haque Biplab and former women MP Selina Jahan Lita.BNP's Jahidur Rahman, who resigned from parliament following the party's decision, would be a candidate, if the main opposition party decides to participate in the election.Among others, Workers' Party's Yasin Ali might be an aspirant from the AL led 14-party alliance, Bangladesh National Front's Sirajul Islam, Jaker Party's Emdad Hossain, National Peoples' Party's Safi Al Asad and independent candidate Gopal Chandra Roy continue campaigning along with getting supports from their like-minded alliance. If they don't get support from any alliance, they will contest separately or independently in the elections of January 7 this year.