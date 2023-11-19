Video
Two buses set on fire in Dhaka's Gulistan, Taltola

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent


Miscreants set two passenger buses on fire in Dhaka's Gulistan and Taltola on Saturday night on the eve of the 2-day hartal called by BNP-Jamaat and other like-minded political parties to protest the announcement of the national polls schedule by the Election Commission on November 15.

Anisur Rahman, duty officer of control room at Fire Service and Civil Defence told to the Daily Observer that a bus was torched around 7:40pm in front of Gulistan toll plaza.
Two firefighter units of Siddikbazar Fire Station went to the spot and doused the blaze.
 
Another bus of Bihanga Paribahan was torched in Agargaon's Taltola area around 6:45pm. Locals extinguished the fire before firefighters reached the spot.

Eyewitnesses said that Bihanga Paribahan was going towards Farmgate with passengers from Mirpur, on reaching Taltala junction, the bus caught fire suddenly. The passengers quickly got out from the bus.

 People nearby the bus brought fire under control.



