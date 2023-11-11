Students not  to memorize lessons only: Dipu Moni

CHANDPUR, Nov 10: Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Friday said students must know, understand and learn continuously through knowledge-based education."We have to acquire skills and knowledge...we should not only memorize lessons if we want to live a better life," she said while talking to journalists about reformation of the curriculum at the circuit house here."Nowadays, skills are the main aspect in the world," she said, adding the incumbent government has reformed the curriculum considering the changing world and fourth industrial revolution."We have reached a good position, and it didn't happen overnight," she added."New technologies are being applied in the education sector... students should be equipped with new technologies in order to cope with the changing world," she added."After the extensive hard work of numerous experts, we have reformed the education system, and it has been approved by our honorable Prime Minister. So, most of the people, who are doing the so-called movement, are in the coaching business," she added. �BSS