6 BCL men suspended for factional clash in Bogura

BOGURA, Nov 10: The central body of Awami League's student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League on Friday suspended its six leaders and activists of Bogura district unit following a factional clash between two groups at Government Azizul Haque College in Bogura on Thursday.The suspended men were asked to submit written replies to the office cell of the BCL within the next seven days as to why organizational actions won't be taken against them.According to a media release signed by central committees' President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan confirmed this on Friday.The suspended are Bogura district chapter BCL Vice-President Touhidur Rahman Towhid, Joint General Secretary Mahfuzar Rahman, Organizing Secretary Al Imran Hossain, Government Azizul Haque College unit activists Sadekul Islam Shuvo, Jobair Sardar Sihab and Mohan Sardar.At least 13 BCL men including the unit's President Sajeeb Saha and Joint General Secretary Mahfuzar, who lead the two separate factions, were injured in a clash during an anti-blockade programme on the college campus on Thursday morning.Suspended Touhidur said, "I have nothing to say regarding the decision taken by the central. However a positive message would come to the leaders and workers if the decision was taken upon a proper investigation."Hospitalised Mahfuzar said he would reply within seven days as per the central decision. �UNB