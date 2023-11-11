Video
Saturday, 11 November, 2023
APBn detains man with Yaba at Dhaka airport

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) detained a man with 1,790 pieces of yaba from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The detainee was identified as Mannan Hossain , 39 , son of late Nurul Alam of Cox's Bazar 's Teknaf upazila.

Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Additional Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Ziaul Haque said, Mannan landed in Dhaka from Cox's Bazar this afternoon on a US-Bangla flight.

Armed police stopped him due to his suspicious movement. He was brought to the APBn office for questioning.
During the interrogation, he admitted that he was carrying the Yaba.

Later, they recovered 1,790 pieces of Yaba from inside the rectum of the detainee, added the official.     �UNB




