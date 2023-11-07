HC wants to know whereabouts of BNP leader Habibur

The High Court on Monday wanted to know the whereabouts of BNP leader and former lawmaker Habibur Rahman Habib as he did not appear as per its earlier summons order issued against him for making a derogatory comment about the judge who sentenced BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in two corruption cases.The HC bench asked Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul Hassan to inquire about Habibur through the law enforcement agencies and inform the court on November 8.The HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil fixed November 8 for passing further order on this issue.