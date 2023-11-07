PM expected to begin election campaign from Sylhet: Quader

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to kick off her party's official campaigns for the 2th general election from a rally in Sylhet.Speaking at a virtual meeting of AL's Dhaka district office at Tejgaon, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday made the disclosure, withoutgiving specific time when campaigns would begin.From the virtual meeting Quader inaugurated the newly constructed Bhangapur Bridge at Balaganj in Sylhet.Among others, AL organising secretaries Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi, office secretary Biplab Barua, information secretary Dr Salim Mahmud, Central Executive Comiittee member Mohammad Ali Arafat and Dhaka district AL general secretary Poniruzzaman Torun also spoke Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said, "Sheikh Hasina acknowledges the contribution of Sylhet's expatriates to the country's economy. So, she has decided to start her polls campaign from Sylhet.""For the development of Sylhet, the Awami League government has extensively constructed roads, bridges and culverts. People of Sylhet also love and like Sheikh Hasina," he said, adding that the countrymen are eagerly waiting to make the Prime Minister victorious in the next election.Regarding the statement of the European Union (EU) about the arrest of BNP leaders and creation of polls atmosphere, he said, 'They haven't given the true information. But, we don't want to argue with the EU about the matter. We hope they will correct their statement with exact information."Pointing at BNP, Quader said, "A political party which does not believe in the ideals of independence and the values of the Liberation War is waging movements to remove an established party and its leader from power. Their movement is repeatedly failing. Whenever they fail, they resort to the politics of arson terror.""On October 28, terror was committed in the name of movement. A police constable was beaten to death. Several journalists were beaten. Their aim is to go to power and loot," Quader claimed.