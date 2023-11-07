Army Chief calls for preparedness to face challenges

KHULNA, Nov 6 : Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed on Monday urged army personnel to get ready at all times to face the challenges of the 21st century by obtaining epoch-making modern training.He also remembered the important role and contribution of the Army during the Great Liberation War, said an ISPR press release.He paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Freedom Fighters including Army men during the Liberation War at the beginning of his speech."We had infused our lives in the great Liberation War, when it was necessary for the country and its people and if needed we will do it again," he said at the 6th Core Reunion and the 42nd Annual Commander Conference-2023 of the Army Service Core at the ASC Center and School at Zahanabad Cantonment as chief guest.Remembering the glorious heritage of the ASC core of the Army and their active contribution to the infrastructural development of the country as well as service to the motherland when it was necessary, the Army top boss asked them to enhance their total skills during duty in and outside the country.Stimulation has been created among Army persons in the presence of the Chief and conviction has been reiterated among each member (Core) for serving the motherland in the future, the ISPR press release added.Besides, the Army Chief unveiled the foundation stone of a 50-bed Combined Military Hospital at Zahanabad Cantonment.The Army chief later paid homage at the 'Sangsaptok' monument at Zahanabad built in memory of the martyred and visited different military establishments.Army high officials and media personnel, among others, were present at the event.