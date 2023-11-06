Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 November, 2023, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Sylhet Dutch Bangla ATM booth theft: 3 held, Tk 18 lakh recovered

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

SYLHET, Nov 5: Police arrested three people from different parts of the country on Friday and Saturday in connection with the stealing of Tk 26 lakh from an ATM booth of Dutch Bangla Bank in Subidbazar of Sylhet city.

They also recovered Tk 18 lakh stolen from the booth on October 28.

The arrestees were Altab Hossain Limon, 22, son of Hossain Ahmed of Jakiganj upazila, Aminul Haque, 24, son of Nurul Islam and Nurul Islam Munna, 25, son of Siddique Ali of Moglabazar area.

Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP), said police arrested Altab, an official of Securex Company and arrested him from his residence at Shibganj point in the city on Friday. They also recovered Tk 10 lakh cash from his possession.

Following the confessional statement of Altab, police arrested Aminul from Dhaka's Motijheel area and Nurul from Bhairab upazila of Kishoreganj district on Saturday, he said at a press briefing.

Police also recovered Tk 7.85 lakh and Tk 21,000 respectively from their possession.

The arrestees also deposited Tk 6.78 lakh in their bank accounts and spent Tk 1.48 lakh.

During interrogation, the arrestees said they had involvement in stealing Tk 8 lakh from Islami Bank, said Deputy commissioner Azbahar.

On October 28, the arrestees looted Tk 26 lakh from Subidbazar ATM booth of Dutch Bangla Bank. The incident came to light on October 30 when the bank authorities found Tk 26.32 lakh missing from the bank.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Unauthorised nursery has taken over the playground for children on the rnAGB Colony Hospital compound at Motijheel in the city. The photo was rntaken on Sunday. photo: observer
Students stage demo for construction of IBA building at JU
BNP’s programmes are like those of Taliban, IS: Hasan
JU Finance and Banking Department’s souvenir 'Sense of Return’ unveiled
Sylhet Dutch Bangla ATM booth theft: 3 held, Tk 18 lakh recovered
PUNAK begins Cervical Cancer Prevention campaign
Gynecologist ‘picked up’ by police in Rajshahi; shown arrested in explosive case
Info Minister ramps up the rhetoric against BNP


Latest News
Jubo League man hacked to death in N'ganj
Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll
UP chairman's wife found hanging in Patuakhali
AL candidate Pinku wins Lakshmipur-3 by-polls
AL's candidate wins Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls after 50 years
Gold price hits record high in history of country
Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka amid pollution concerns in Delhi
PM offers ziarat at Rawza Mubarak of Prophet (SM)
RAB arrests 40 over political violence
India stun South Africa with huge 243-run victory
Most Read News
Bus set ablaze in Banasree, driver's condition critical
2nd round blockade: 12 buses set on fire in 12 hrs
Two-day non-stop blockade begins
What are market power and syndicate in our country?
BNP leader Prince on three-day remand
Four buses set on fire at Bangla Motor, Mirpur and Banasree
A pioneer in climate movement gone, but not forgotten
PM off to Saudi Arabia
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
Parked bus torched in Narayanganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft