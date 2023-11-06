Sylhet Dutch Bangla ATM booth theft: 3 held, Tk 18 lakh recovered

SYLHET, Nov 5: Police arrested three people from different parts of the country on Friday and Saturday in connection with the stealing of Tk 26 lakh from an ATM booth of Dutch Bangla Bank in Subidbazar of Sylhet city.They also recovered Tk 18 lakh stolen from the booth on October 28.The arrestees were Altab Hossain Limon, 22, son of Hossain Ahmed of Jakiganj upazila, Aminul Haque, 24, son of Nurul Islam and Nurul Islam Munna, 25, son of Siddique Ali of Moglabazar area.Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP), said police arrested Altab, an official of Securex Company and arrested him from his residence at Shibganj point in the city on Friday. They also recovered Tk 10 lakh cash from his possession.Following the confessional statement of Altab, police arrested Aminul from Dhaka's Motijheel area and Nurul from Bhairab upazila of Kishoreganj district on Saturday, he said at a press briefing.Police also recovered Tk 7.85 lakh and Tk 21,000 respectively from their possession.The arrestees also deposited Tk 6.78 lakh in their bank accounts and spent Tk 1.48 lakh.During interrogation, the arrestees said they had involvement in stealing Tk 8 lakh from Islami Bank, said Deputy commissioner Azbahar.On October 28, the arrestees looted Tk 26 lakh from Subidbazar ATM booth of Dutch Bangla Bank. The incident came to light on October 30 when the bank authorities found Tk 26.32 lakh missing from the bank. �UNB