JU Finance and Banking Department’s souvenir 'Sense of Return’ unveiled

A souvenir based on the Finance and Banking Department of Jahangirnagar University titled 'Sense of Return' was unveiled on Sunday.JU Business Studies Faculty Dean Professor Nilanjan Kumar Saha unveiled the book as the chief guest at around 2:00pm at the business studies building of the university.Addressing the programme, Professor Nilanjan Kumar Saha said, "Publishing a souvenir is a milestone for the department. It brought out one step closer to sustainable knowledge, skills and intellectual enrichment. I hope that it will continue every year."Editor of the souvenir Nasir Uddin Sikdar said, "Editing of the souvenir has added another dimension to my life-long experiences. It also enhanced my skills and intelligence. Thanks to those who were directly and indirectly involved with the editing."