PUNAK begins Cervical Cancer Prevention campaign

Bangladesh Police Women Welfare Association (PUNAK) has started a vaccination campaign against cervical cancer at Rajarbag Central Police Hospital in the city on Sunday.PUNAK President Dr Tayyaba Musarrat Jaha Chowdhury inaugurated the HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination programme to prevent cervical cancer as chief guest.She said breast cancer and cervical cancer in Bangladesh have been increasing at an alarming rate and added, "The programme will continue till November 9.""But most of these cancers can be prevented through changing lifestyle," Dr Tayyaba, Associate Professor of the Red Crescent Holy Family Hospital added.The government has started an HPV vaccination campaign aimed at reducing cervical cancer mortality, which was included in the EPI schedule. A total of 100 PUNAK members will be given HPV vaccinations.The PUNAK President declared her solidarity with the government's programme. In line with that the HPV vaccination has been arranged for PUNAK members and their daughters and staff between the aged of 15 to 45.PUNAK'S General Secretary Nasim Amin, Vice Presidents Afroza Parveen and Prothma Rahman Siddiqui and Health Affairs Secretary Dr Fatema Jasmine and Director of Central Police Hospital (DIG) Sheikh Mohammad Rezaul Haider were present, among others.It is noted that the cervical cancer is the second highest cancer among women in the country. This cancer is caused by a virus called HPV.According to the information of the International Agency for Research on Cancer in 2018, more than 12,000 women in Bangladesh have been diagnosed with cervical cancer every year and about 6,500 women die of the disease. But cervical cancer is a preventable and a curable disease.