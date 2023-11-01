PM rules out talks with BNP terming it 'terrorist orgn'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday ruled out any dialogue with opposition BNP and declared that the national election will be held on time and none will be allowed to stall the election.When asked whether her government will hold any dialogue with BNP as suggested by US Ambassador Peter Haas, the Prime Minister retorted with whom a dialogue who resorted to arson, vandalism, killing people? She termed BNP as a 'terrorist organisation' as it killed police, attacked journalists, and torched transports unleashing terrorism and violence in the name of political programme on October 28.US Ambassador Haas met the Chief Election Commissioner on Tuesday and after his meeting with CEC he told the media that there could be unconditional dialogue among political parties to hold a free and fair elections.Reacting to the suggestion of dialogue by the US envoy the Prime Minister quipped, "Is President Biden holding dialogue with Mr Trump? If President Biden sits for dialogue with Trump, then you suggest us for dialogue with BNP."The Prime Minister briefed the media at her official residence on her visit to Brussels and replied to questions from newsmen on the current political situation and the upcoming national elections.Terming BNP as a 'terrorist organisation' for their violence and arson attacks carried out on October 28, the Prime Minister said, "BNP proves that it is a terrorist organisation. BNP does not want elections, they want to create chaos. BNP will be taught the lesson they need to be taught."In response to another question 'whether a special tribunal would be set up after the election to quickly dispose of cases against arsonists,' she said, "The arsonists got bail and now move around freely. Some still have cases pending against them. Now in our country, cases take time to get resolved.""We are thinking of how to quickly met out punishments. We can't allow these arsonists to roam freely."Pointing to the violence, she said the BNP had engaged in such atrocities before in 2014, 2015 and 2016."Those who are carrying out these activities, I urge the people to hand them over to the police. Last time it was people who stopped them and this time we expect the people to do the same," she added."BNP need to be asked what they wish to achieve from such terrorist activities. Their problem is they don't have a leader. We made Digital Bangladesh and they have gone underground using it," she claimed.Regarding a dialogue with the opposition, she said, "How can we meet and discuss with murderers who can kill people. People do not want dialogue with murderers.""Is Biden having a dialogue with Trump? The day they hold a dialogue, I will also have a dialogue with the opposition," she said.Regarding next election, she said, "The election will be held on time. I don't care who says or does what."In response to a question of how to deal with the violence, she said she would "burn the hands of those who start the fire. I won't let them get away. They won't be able to stop the elections. The people are with us. You can't harm the people in the name of politics."Criticising BNP-Jamaat for not talking about the war in Palestine, she said, "For whose interests are they keeping silent? It seems that there is a good understanding between Israel and BNP.The same way Israel attacked Palestinians in hospitals, BNP also attacked hospitals here. I don't see any difference between the two." She again reiterated that she stood by the oppressed people in Palestine.Regarding Mian Arefi, the so-called adviser to US President Joe Biden who became highly discussed following his appearance at a press conference at the BNP office on October 28, she said, "The way they hosted him, gave him the chance to speak, the lies that were said. It looks like they hired him to boost their image."When he was arrested, he confessed that he was hired, she added.On Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Suhrawardi who was named in the case against Mian Arefi, Sheikh Hasina said, "He won't be spared. I have directed that he will be arrested and questioned. We are looking for him. No matter who he is - we will deal with him."On disinformation spread on social media users, TikTokers and Youtubers, she said, "We formulated the Cyber Security Act (CSA). There will be a provision to look into how people are using the digital world. If someone is using it to incite or harass people, that would be stopped. Many countries have taken harsh steps and we will also."On the issue of readymade garments' (RMG) workers, she mentioned how the minimum wage was hiked to Tk 3,500 from Tk 1,350. "Then we raised it to Tk 5,300, and then to Tk 8,300. In last 14 years, we raised their wages thrice to Tk 8,300."She added, "We arranged day care centres for their children. When they could not get wages, I ensured that they can get it through their own mobile phones and now they are getting it."Acknowledging increasing prices of commodities, she said, "By December the minimum wage would be raised. These discussions are ongoing. Now they are taking to the streets. How can you burn factories, your means of livelihood? I am saddened by the news of death in the garments' unrest."In her written speech on her visit to Brussels, she claimed that the visit was very fruitful and due to her visit Bangladesh's partnership with the European Union (EU) reached new heights."New doors of investment opportunities in renewable energy, connectivity, education and research, digital infrastructure and medical equipment manufacturing in Bangladesh have been opened up under the Global Gateway," she said.She added, "Through my visit, I am hopeful that Bangladesh's bilateral relations with Belgium and Luxembourg will be deepened and areas of cooperation will be expanded."She visited Brussels, the capital of Belgium, from October 24 to 26 to attend the Global Gateway Forum organised for the first time by the EU.