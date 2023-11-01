No respite from gas crisis in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 31: Apparently, there will be no respite from the acute gas crisis in the port city, Chattogram within the next two months.According to RPGCL (Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited) sources, the production of LNG in two floating plants has declined to 500 million cubic feet daily due to technical problems in one of two FSRU on October 20 last.Two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal are able to produce 1,000 million cft of gas daily, having the capacity of 500 million cft each.RPGCL sources said that both the FSRU need proper maintenance after 5 years of installation.So, both the unit should be maintained in Singapore and to get a certificate, sources said.First of all, the FSRU belongs to Summit Group will go to Singapore very soon for maintenance. Then the Petrobangla unit will go to Singapore for the same reason.Sources further said that the maintenance of one unit needs at least one month.RPGCL sources said that the gas crisis may continue for at least next two months.From January next year, the gas supply may improve, sources said.Presently, production has declined to 500 mcft keeping one unit on operation.Of them Chattogram is now getting only 230 mcft of gas daily against the demand of 350 mcft.As a result, supply to all other subscribers including commercial, industrial and domestic have been hard hit.The total numbers of subscribers of the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) are 60,1914 including 5,97561 are domestic.According to KGDCL sources, Chattogram needs 100 million cft for private industries including all EPZ and EZ, 100 million cft for CUFL and KAFCO, 100 million cft for four power plants and 50 million cft for domestic uses.From 230 million cft of gas now receiving from Petrobangla, 100 million cft distributes to private industries, 50 million cft for domestic uses and 28 million cft for one Shikalbaha 40 MW power plant, KGDCL sources said.The country has two LNG import terminal's commissioned in 2018. Excelerate Energy provided its floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) for two projects developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal.Bangladesh aims to mix long-term supply with volumes procured on the spot LNG market to ensure supply security and price competitiveness."We are now getting 230 million cft of gas per day," Aminur Rahman, General Manager Operation of KGDCL told the Daily Observer on Sunday.