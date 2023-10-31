Diplomatic missions call for restraint ahead of nat'l polls

Diplomatic missions in Dhaka expressed deep concern over the violence during political gatherings in Dhaka, in a joint statement on Monday.They urged all stakeholders to exercise "restraint, eschew violence and work together" to create the conditions for free, fair, participatory, and peaceful elections, a joint statement signed by the embassies and high commissions of countries including Australia, Canada, Japan, Republic of Korea, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States said on Monday."The countries extended their condolences for the loss of life and to those injured," said the joint statement.However, the statement came hours before the scheduled briefing of the government for the diplomats.