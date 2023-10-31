Video
BNP’s 3-day nationwide blockade starts today

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Staff Correspondent


BNP will observe 3-day countrywide blockade programme from today (Tuesday) to November 2.
Jamaat-e-Islami also called for a three-day blockade programme from October 31, supporting the blockade announced by the BNP.

After observing a day-long hartal across the country on Sunday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a virtual press conference that a complete blockade programme would be enforced on October 31, November 1, and November 2.

Police detained BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir from his Gulshan residence on Sunday morning and showed him arrested nine hours later in a case filed with the Paltan police station in Dhaka.

A metropolitan magistrate sent the BNP leader to jail, rejecting his bail prayer.
 
Rizvi said, "Protesting against the arrest of BNP leaders and activists and to press home their one-point demand, this blockade will be observed on roads, railways and waterways."

"960 leaders and activists from all over the country, including the capital, had been arrested from the time of the grand rally until Sunday afternoon," Rizvi added.

On Jan 5, 2015 BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia announced an indefinite countrywide blockade to protest government restriction on 20-party rally.

Khaleda Zia announced, "The programme will continue until my further instruction. We will set the next course of action at an appropriate time."

A statement signed by Jamaat-e-Islami's Acting Secretary General Maulana ATM Masum announced the countrywide blockade on vehicle movement on road, rail and waterway protesting the arrest of activists, including Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, and the police's obstruction of the mass meeting announced by Jamaat on October 28.

In the statement, he said various opposition parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami and BNP, announced to hold a mass rally in the capital Dhaka on October 28.




